The Turkish government and the Turkish Cypriot authorities on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding which foresees the construction of a natural gas pipeline between Turkey and Cyprus.

According to Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, who travelled to the island to sign the agreement, it will stretch from the town of Anamur, which sits on Turkey’s Mediterranean coast in the Mersin province, to the Teknecik power station, located just outside Kyrenia.

Anamur is located between the cities of Mersin and Alanya, with work currently underway to connect those two cities with a natural gas pipeline. At present, Mersin is supplied by natural gas flowing from Azerbaijan via Georgia, and from Turkmenistan via Iran.

Bayraktar also said that the project would in fact consist of two parallel pipelines, each 22 inches (56 centimetres) in diameter, thus allowing the system to be “bidirectional”.

“We will design the pipeline not only to transport natural gas from Turkey to the island, but also to be able to deliver any natural gas source which may emerge in the region to Turkey and from there into Europe,” he said.

More to follow…