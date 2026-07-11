Planning a holiday in Cyprus without a car is entirely possible — but whether it’s the right choice depends on the type of trip you’re planning. If you’re staying in one or two coastal resorts, buses, taxis and organised excursions are usually enough. However, if your itinerary includes mountain villages, remote beaches or national parks, renting a car offers far greater flexibility.

This guide will help you decide which option best suits your holiday.

Quick answer

Holiday style Is a car needed? Beach holiday Usually no City break No Resort stay No Family holiday Sometimes Road trip Yes Troodos Mountains Recommended Remote beaches Recommended Cultural sightseeing Depends

Do you need a car in Cyprus?

The answer depends on how much of the island you want to see.

Travelling without a car in Cyprus has several advantages. It can significantly reduce holiday costs, eliminates the need to find parking and avoids the challenge of driving on the left for visitors from countries where traffic keeps to the right. For shorter breaks, public transport is often sufficient.

There are drawbacks, however. Journey times can be longer, rural areas have fewer transport options and evening bus services may be limited outside major towns. Without your own vehicle, spontaneous detours and off-the-beaten-track discoveries are also more difficult.

How good is public transport in Cyprus?

Public transport in Cyprus relies almost entirely on buses, as there are no trains or metro services.

The Cyprus bus network is reliable within the main towns and offers regular intercity services connecting Paphos, Limassol, Larnaca, Nicosia, Ayia Napa and Protaras. Tourist areas generally see increased services during the summer season, although frequencies decrease in winter.

Intercity buses

Intercity Cyprus buses provide comfortable coaches with luggage space and air conditioning. Routes between the major cities typically operate every 30 to 60 minutes during the day, making them a practical option for day trips.

Local buses

Within towns, local buses connect beaches, hotels, shopping areas, airports and popular attractions. Tickets can usually be purchased onboard, and services are particularly useful in Paphos, Larnaca, Limassol and the Ayia Napa-Protaras area. Evening services are available in larger resorts but become less frequent later at night.

However have in mind that on the buses can be purchased with cash only

Getting to and from the airports

Both international airports offer convenient transport options.

From Paphos Airport, visitors can use local buses, airport shuttle services or take a taxi in Cyprus directly to nearby resorts.

Larnaca Airport has regular airport buses serving Larnaca, Nicosia, Limassol and other destinations, alongside taxis and extensive car hire facilities.

As a general rule, Larnaca Airport suits visitors heading east or to the capital, while Paphos Airport is the better choice for western Cyprus.

Best places to stay without a car

Destination Car-free rating Why Larnaca ★★★★★ Walkable promenade, airport access, excellent buses Paphos ★★★★★ Harbour, archaeological sites, organised tours Limassol ★★★★☆ Restaurants, shopping and good transport Protaras ★★★★☆ Beaches and walkable resort centre

A rental car becomes more useful if you plan to explore inland villages or multiple regions.

Can you visit popular attractions without driving?

Many of Cyprus’ best-known archaeological sites, beaches and museums are accessible by bus or organised excursion.

Cape Greco is reachable from Ayia Napa and Protaras, while guided tours regularly visit the Akamas Peninsula and the Troodos Mountains.

By contrast, independent visits to wine villages, remote beaches and smaller archaeological sites are considerably easier with your own vehicle.

Where a car is highly recommended

Hiring a car is especially worthwhile if your plans include:

Akamas Peninsula (take care as roads are tricky)

Troodos Mountains

Traditional wine villages

Remote beaches

Scenic mountain drives

These areas are difficult to explore fully using public transport alone.

Taxis and ride-hailing

A taxi in Cyprus is widely available in towns, airports and tourist resorts. Ride-hailing apps operate in some areas, although traditional taxis remain the most common option.

Many visitors combine buses for longer journeys with taxis for shorter local trips, providing a good balance between cost and convenience.

Walking holidays in Cyprus

If you enjoy walking, several destinations work particularly well without a car.

Paphos Harbour, the Larnaca promenade, Limassol’s seafront and the coastal paths around Protaras are all pedestrian-friendly. Guided transport also makes it possible to enjoy many nature trails. For more inspiration, see Cyprus Mail’s guide to hiking and mountain trails in Cyprus:

Walking is ideal within towns, but travelling between destinations on foot is generally impractical.

What you’ll miss without a car

Visitors relying solely on buses may miss secluded beaches, hidden mountain villages, scenic inland roads, boutique wineries and lesser-known archaeological sites.

That said, organised excursions cover many of these highlights without requiring visitors to drive.

Should you rent a car for part of your trip?

For many travellers, renting a car in Cyprus for just one or two days is the ideal compromise.

It allows easy access to the Troodos Mountains, Akamas Peninsula and inland villages while avoiding the expense of hiring a vehicle for an entire holiday.

Sample seven-day car-free itinerary

Stay in Larnaca.

Take a day trip to Nicosia.

Visit Limassol by intercity bus.

Join an organised excursion to Paphos.

Spend two beach days in Larnaca.

Take a guided Cape Greco tour.

Costs of transport in Cyprus

Transport Cost Bus Lowest Taxi Moderate to expensive Rental car Moderate (plus fuel) Fuel Additional daily expense Parking Often free outside city centres

The bottom line

If you’re wondering, do you need a car in Cyprus? The answer is no for most resort holidays, city breaks and beach escapes. Cyprus travel without driving is straightforward in the island’s main tourist areas thanks to an extensive bus network, readily available taxis and organised excursions.

However, if exploring the mountains, remote coastlines and traditional villages is high on your list, hiring a car — even for just a day or two — will open up parts of the island that public transport simply cannot reach.