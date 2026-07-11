Parcel delivery received the highest customer satisfaction ratings among postal services, according to the findings of a Net Promoter Score (NPS) survey published on Friday.

The survey evaluated the consumers’ experiences of sending and receiving documents, letters and parcels, finding that parcel delivery generated the highest satisfaction levels overall.

Among respondents, 82 per cent said they had received documents or letters during the past 12 months, with 95 per cent of those deliveries handled by Cyprus Post. Other providers included ACS (11 per cent), Akis Express (4 per cent) and DHL (3 per cent).

The main reason why respondents said they would not recommend a provider for receiving documents or letters were delivery delays, 61 per cent, and delivery errors, 16 per cent.

Meanwhile, 81 per cent of respondents said they had received parcels during the same period. ACS handled the largest share of deliveries at 73 per cent, followed by Cyprus Post (32 per cent) and Akis Express (25 per cent).

Across all categories, delivery delays were the main reason respondents said they would not recommend a provider, cited by 61 per cent of those receiving documents or letters and 66 per cent of those receiving parcels.

Delivery errors were the second most common complaint.

Only 18 per cent of respondents said they had sent documents or letters during the past year, with three-quarters using Cyprus Post, followed by ACS (23 per cent) and Akis Express (8 per cent).

Among those who would not recommend a provider, 40 per cent cited delivery delays.

Nineteen per cent of respondents had sent parcels during the previous 12 months. ACS accounted for 47 per cent of parcel shipments, followed by Cyprus Post (40 per cent) and Akis Express (17 per cent). The main complaints were delivery delays (29 per cent), delivery errors (10 per cent) and damaged items (6 per cent).

Overall, parcel collection received the highest customer satisfaction rating, with an NPS score of 39, followed by parcel sending at 37. Receiving documents or letters scored 33, while sending documents or letters recorded the lowest score at 32.