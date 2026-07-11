Britain’s construction sector contracted sharply again in June, though the downturn eased ​slightly from May’s six-year low as commercial ‌building weakened less, a business survey showed this week.

The S&P Global UK Construction Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) ​rose to 38.4 in June from ​38.2 in May, a survey by S&P ⁠Global showed. The 50-mark separates growth from ​contraction.

“A number of survey respondents suggested recent new ​contract awards and an expected improvement in broader market conditions had underpinned optimism,” said Tim Moore, economics ​director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The commercial ​activity index improved but remained among the weakest readings ‌since ⁠the pandemic.

House building recorded its sharpest decline of 2026 so far. Civil engineering slumped to its steepest fall since April 2020, amid ​reports of ​delayed infrastructure ⁠work and fewer public sector tenders.

The new orders index rose to ​a three-month high, signalling a slower ​but ⁠still sharp decline in demand.

Employment fell for an 18th straight month, while subcontractor availability improved ⁠at ​the fastest pace since ​April 2025.

Cost pressures eased, with the input prices index falling ​from May’s near four-year high.