Apple (AAPL.O) plans to spend more than $30 ​billion under a multi-year chip supply deal with Broadcom, bolstering ‌its US sourcing as President Donald Trump’s administration pushes to expand domestic chip manufacturing.

Broadcom shares rose more than 4 per cent, while Apple shares were ​down marginally.

Apple said this week that the deal, which ​was struck earlier this week and runs through 2031, ⁠covers FBAR filters – or radio-frequency chips used for ​wireless connectivity in its devices – that it had been ​developing with Broadcom since at least 2023.

Broadcom will invest $1.5 billion to expand its Fort Collins, Colorado, factory under the deal, which Apple ​said would result in the production of at ​least 15 billion chips and support its work with the Trump ‌administration ⁠to source more components domestically.

“The cutting-edge components built in Fort Collins are essential to delivering the incredible performance and connectivity our customers expect, and we’re proud to deepen our ​investments in ​US-based suppliers ⁠that share our commitment to excellence and innovation,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said in ​a statement.

“We’re grateful to the president and his ​administration ⁠for supporting important projects like this.”

In August 2025, Apple raised its US investment commitment to $600 billion over four ⁠years, adding $100 billion ​to a previously announced spending ​plan.