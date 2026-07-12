Seasonally adjusted services production rose by 0.7 per cent in the euro area and 0.3 per cent in the European Union during April 2026, according to Eurostat.

This increase follows growth recorded in March 2026, when services production grew by 0.1 per cent in the euro area and 0.4 per cent in the European Union.

On an annual basis, production increased by 1.8 per cent in both the euro area and the European Union compared with April 2025.

Within the euro area, the transportation and storage sector experienced the most significant monthly gain, rising by 1.5 per cent, while professional, scientific and technical activities followed with a 1.3 per cent increase.

Growth was also noted in information and communication at 0.6 per cent and accommodation and food services at 0.1 per cent.

Conversely, the euro area saw a decrease in real estate activities of 0.2 per cent and a 0.3 per cent dip in administrative and support services.

Across the wider European Union, the results showed similar trends, with transportation and storage growing by 1.0 per cent and professional, scientific and technical activities rising by 1.1 per cent.

However, the European Union observed a 0.1 per cent decline in accommodation and food services, a 0.6 per cent fall in real estate activities, and a 0.2 per cent decrease in administrative and support services.

Regarding individual member states, Belgium recorded the highest monthly increase at 2.1 per cent, followed by Greece at 1.6 per cent and Bulgaria at 1.5 per cent.

The most significant monthly decreases were observed in Hungary at 13.9 per cent, Denmark at 3.2 per cent, and the Netherlands at 1.9 per cent.

When analysing the annual performance in the euro area, the information and communication sector stood out with a robust growth of 5.9 per cent.

In the annual comparison across the European Union, Bulgaria reported the highest increase in production at 9.3 per cent, followed by Estonia at 6.4 per cent and Poland at 6.0 per cent.

The largest annual decreases were seen in Romania at 5.8 per cent, Denmark at 5.3 per cent, and Luxembourg at 2.9 per cent.