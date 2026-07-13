Every August, the heart of Limassol fills with the stories of real people from around the world as the Lemesos International Documentary Festival returns. In the first week of August this year, the festival will share documentaries that portray, through an unfiltered lens, the human face of our turbulent times and films that uncover the drama of the human condition, or find humour in the absurdities of life.

The 21st edition is set to take place at Ceronia Hall of Lanitis Carob Mill between August 1 and 8. “As it embarks on its third decade,” comment organisers, “the Lemesos International Documentary Festival remains true to the vision and passion that have established it as Cyprus’ leading event dedicated to the art of documentary filmmaking. Captivating real-life stories, deeply moving human portraits and acclaimed filmmakers come together once again.

“We live in an era saturated with fabricated imagery from artificial intelligence,” they add, “where real life is increasingly eclipsed by the incessant flow of social media content. Where images are manipulated and information is distorted. Against this chaotic backdrop, documentary cinema preserves the clarity and sensitivity of the human gaze.”

The full screening programme and its parallel events will be shared soon on the festival’s website (www.filmfestival.com.cy), yet what we know about this year’s line-up is that it features 21 international and Cypriot film productions, which will mark their Cyprus premiere at the festival.

Of course, discussions with filmmakers, live music events, performances, DJ sets and open-air parties will be part of the agenda, making the festival a hot summer gathering right by Limassol’s Medieval Castle.

21st Lemesos International Documentary Festival

One week of film screenings, documentaries, Cyprus premiers, discussions and parties. August 1-8. Ceronia Hall, Lanitis Carob Mill, Limassol. www.filmfestival.com.cy