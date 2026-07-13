The Office of the Law Commissioner on Monday handed over to the government a report regarding actions needed to be taken for full compliance with existing legislation.

The report, issued biannually, concerns the cabinet, ministers and deputy ministers, state officials, government services and public-sector departments.

The latest dossier concerns the period January 1 to June 30, 2026.

The Law Commissioner tracks new laws and regulations published in the government gazette, including laws ratifying international treaties, and advises the relevant government bodies of their responsibilities.

The biannual reports include both new obligations arising as well as pending issues for which there is still no compliance.

According to a statement by the Office, the goal is to assist the executive branch of government to identify and implement required actions in a timely manner.

Published online, the reports are also sent to the House legal affairs committee.