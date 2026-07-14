Sixteen-year-old Nikola Savic won three gold medals at the International STEM Olympiad Grand Final in Rome, raising the flag of the Republic of Cyprus on the podium after claiming top honours in mathematics, science, and technology and engineering.

The competition, held from July 2 to 8, brought together 1,154 finalists and guests from 54 countries, while more than 38,000 students from 153 countries participated across all stages of the Olympiad.

Savic celebrated his 16th birthday on the opening day of the event, adding the three gold medals to a collection of more than 30 international golds.

Speaking to the Cyprus Mail, he described the experience as “unforgettable”.

“I respected the level of the competition, but I arrived in Rome with great confidence and a strong belief in my own abilities,” he said.

Savic said his success was the result of years of preparation, continuous study and participation in international competitions.

“Olympiads require a huge investment of time and discipline, but the feeling of standing on the winners’ podium after all that effort cannot be measured,” he said.

Alongside his competition commitments, Savic attends both the American Academy Larnaca and the MGIMO Gorchakov Lyceum.

Regarding education in Cyprus, Savic said that “There are schools that genuinely make a great effort by organising and promoting competitions”, but that ultimately, a great deal also depends on the individual student’s initiative.

“I firmly believe there are young people in Cyprus who can help raise the country’s standing in science, technology, engineering and mathematics,” he said. “My message is not to wait until you feel completely ready or until someone else creates an opportunity for you.”

Savic shared his future academic aspirations, stating that what matters to him more than any title or position is that his work has genuine value and leaves a lasting impact, adding that inventor Nikola Tesla remains one of his greatest inspirations.

“I am extremely proud to represent and promote Cyprus internationally. I hope that my achievements will contribute to the country’s greater international recognition”, he concluded.