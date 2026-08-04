Three men were arrested in Limassol on Monday in connection with an investigation into alleged offences including conspiracy to commit a felony, causing actual bodily harm and demanding property with threats.

According to police, the suspects, aged 25, 23 and 21, were arrested under court warrants over their alleged involvement in the offences, which were committed on July 20.

All three have been taken into custody while investigations continue.

The Limassol criminal investigation department is continuing its inquiries.