Cypriots embrace online ticket buying for concerts and events

Cyprus recorded a higher-than-average rate of online event ticket purchases in 2025, according to figures released by Eurostat on Tuesday, as digital buying continued to gain momentum across the European Union.

The figures showed that 34.1 per cent of people in Cyprus had purchased tickets online for events during the three months preceding Eurostat’s annual survey on information and communication technology (ICT) usage in households and by individuals.

This placed Cyprus well above the EU average of 26.8 per cent, highlighting the island’s relatively strong uptake of digital ticket purchasing.

Across the European Union, 26.8 per cent of people bought tickets online for events during the three-month reference period in 2025.

That represented an increase of 3.8 percentage points compared with 2024, reflecting growing consumer confidence in purchasing tickets through digital channels.

The data covers online purchases for events such as festivals, concerts and other entertainment activities, which typically see increased demand during the summer season.

Among EU member states, Ireland recorded the highest share, with 51.5 per cent of people purchasing event tickets online during the previous three months.

It was followed by the Netherlands, where the figure reached 48.1 per cent, and Denmark on 47.9 per cent.

Cyprus ranked comfortably above several other member states and also outperformed Greece, where 38.9 per cent of people reported buying event tickets online during the same period.

Among neighbouring non-EU countries included in the comparison, Turkey recorded a substantially lower share of 6.2 per cent.

At the other end of the EU rankings, Bulgaria recorded the lowest level of online event ticket purchases at 11.4 per cent.

It was followed by Romania with 12.6 per cent and Italy with 14.2 per cent, Eurostat reported.

The findings form part of Eurostat’s annual survey examining ICT usage in households and by individuals, offering an overview of how consumers across Europe are increasingly embracing digital services for leisure and entertainment purchases.