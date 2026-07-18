A 31-year-old Syrian national was arrested on Saturday in connection with a fight in Xylofagou last Wednesday, with the latest detention bringing the number of people arrested in the case to six.

The suspect was located by members of the police and appeared before the Famagusta district court, which issued a four-day detention order to allow investigators to continue their inquiries.

The Famagusta CID is continuing investigations into the incident, while searches remain underway for further suspects.

Police said two other men, aged 26 and 24, were also arrested on July 15 as part of the investigation.

Authorities are still seeking three additional individuals, as well as another suspect whose personal details were released last Friday.

The latest arrest follows the detention of three other suspects earlier this month.

A 27-year-old man was arrested last Thursday, while a 30-year-old and a 20-year-old were arrested on Monday.

Police have not disclosed further details about the circumstances of the fight or the allegations being investigated against those arrested.

Xylofagou mukhtar Giorgos Ioulianos told the Cyprus Mail previously that the altercation involves two rival Syrian gangs over financial disputes.

The case remains under investigation by the Famagusta CID, with officers continuing efforts to locate the remaining suspects and gather further evidence.