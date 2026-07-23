Limassol criminal court on Thursday ordered asset seizures worth €164,000 against two suspects in a drug trafficking case.

According to a police statement, following the discovery of five kilograms of cocaine and 12 kilograms of cannabis in November 2024, authorities filed a criminal case against four persons – two aged 52, one aged 35, and one aged 34.

During the course of the investigations, the drug squad and Mokas -the anti-money laundering unit – carried out a financial investigation against the defendants.

As a result, authorities requested the seizure of the defendants’ assets, such as cash and vehicles.

The court granted the request, allowing the seizure of €144,000 in assets belonging to the 35-year-old defendant, and €20,000 belonging to the 34-year-old.