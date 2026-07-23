Over a tonne of cables which belong to the electricity authority (EAC) were seized during nationwide inspections of scrap metal trading premises, the police said on Thursday.

The operation involved officers from the police, the environment department, the labour inspection department, the EAC, and other state agencies.

A total of 20 premises were inspected, with EAC officials confirming that the seized cables belonged to them.

Three businesses were reported for other offences, including operating without the necessary waste management or scrap metal trading permits.

The police also arrested one individual for living in Cyprus without the requisite residence documents, while two employers were fined €4,000 each for employing people and not declaring their employment.

Investigations are ongoing.