Bank of Cyprus named top sub-custodian bank for 2026

The Bank of Cyprus (BoC) on Monday announced that it was named Best Sub-Custodian Bank in Cyprus for 2026 by international financial publication Global Finance, recognising the bank’s performance in custody, depositary and post-trade services.

The award acknowledges excellence across a range of asset servicing activities, including operational efficiency, technology, client service and regulatory expertise, while recognising institutions that consistently deliver high-quality custody solutions to institutional and private investors.

According to the bank, the distinction reflects its continued commitment to safeguarding client assets while providing reliable custody and depositary services to Cyprus’ financial sector.

It added that it also highlights the Bank of Cyprus’ continued investment in innovative post-trade services, supported by governance standards, regulatory compliance and expertise in local and international markets.

“This award is an important recognition of the expertise, commitment and consistently high standards of our teams,” Treasury director Despina Kyriakidou said.

“Custody and depositary services are built fundamentally on trust, reliability and the ability to navigate an increasingly complex investment and regulatory environment,” she added.

“At the Bank of Cyprus, we continue to invest in our capabilities and technology, while remaining focused on the evolving needs of our clients,” Kyriakidou continued.

Kyriakidou further stated that “this distinction by Global Finance reinforces our commitment to providing secure, efficient and high-quality solutions to institutional and private investors”.

The Bank of Cyprus said it remains one of the country’s leading providers of custodian services to both institutional and private investors, supported by a specialised team with extensive knowledge of domestic and international investment markets.

The bank explained that it supports a broad range of investment activities through asset safeguarding and tailored servicing solutions designed to meet the needs of different categories of investors.

In addition to custody services, the Bank of Cyprus provides specialised depositary services for collective investment funds, including Undertakings for Collective Investment in Transferable Securities (UCITS) and Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs).

These services include cash monitoring, safekeeping of assets and oversight functions, supporting both domestic and international clients operating in increasingly complex global financial markets.

The latest recognition further strengthens the Bank of Cyprus’ position in the asset servicing sector and reflects its ongoing focus on service excellence, innovation and maintaining high standards in custody and post-trade services.