If you’re building on Avalanche, the RPC provider you pick matters more than most people realize. It’s not just about uptime — it’s about how fast your app responds, whether you hit rate limits at the worst possible moment, and whether someone actually picks up when things go wrong at 3 AM. The market has grown a lot over the past couple of years, and there are now solid options at every price point. Here’s a rundown of five providers worth your time in 2026.

1. NOWNodes

NOWNodes is one of the more complete avalanche nodes solutions you’ll find right now — and that completeness is what makes it stand out. Rather than being built around a single chain or ecosystem, NOWNodes covers 120+ blockchains with a single account, which makes it genuinely useful if your stack goes beyond just Avalanche. For the Avalanche network specifically, they offer RPC Mainnet, BlockBook Mainnet, WSS Mainnet, and BlockBook WSS Mainnet access — so whether you need standard JSON-RPC calls, websocket subscriptions, or blockchain explorer data via BlockBook, it’s all in one place.

Multi-layer load balancing keeps traffic distributed, and the network holds a 99.95% uptime SLA. For teams that have been burned by a provider going dark during a spike, that architecture is meaningful.

One of the bigger selling points is the rate limit policy. RPS on all paid plans means you’re not engineering around restrictive rate limits or watching quotas during traffic spikes. That makes a real difference for high-frequency apps — trading bots, analytics pipelines, wallets with lots of active users.

Key Features:

99.95% uptime SLA with 2n+1 node redundancy

Unlimited RPS on all paid plans — no rate limits

RPC, WSS, and BlockBook access for Avalanche Mainnet

120+ blockchain networks on one account

24/7 node monitoring with rapid update rollouts

Trusted by Tangem, Trust Wallet, Exodus, and CoinGate

NOWNodes fits well for teams that want reliability without having to manage node infrastructure themselves. The 24/7 support team monitors blockchain activity around the clock and deploys node updates within hours of new releases, so you’re not waiting days to get access to the latest Avalanche upgrades. Whether you’re just getting started or scaling an established product, the free tier gives you room to explore before committing to a paid plan.

Ideal for: Developers and teams building wallets, DeFi apps, analytics tools, or any product that needs stable, high-throughput access to Avalanche and other chains without rate-limit headaches.

2. Infura

Infura has been in the infrastructure game long enough that its name is basically synonymous with RPC access for a lot of developers. Their Avalanche support is solid — you get HTTP and WebSocket endpoints, and their dashboard tooling is more mature than most. The main trade-off is that the free tier is fairly limited, and at scale, the pricing can climb quickly compared to newer competitors. That said, if your team already runs on Infura for Ethereum and wants to add Avalanche without changing vendors, the consolidation is convenient.

Key Features:

HTTP and WebSocket Avalanche endpoints

Established dashboard with request analytics

Multi-chain support under one account

Tiered plans with paid API key access

Ideal for: Teams already embedded in the Infura ecosystem looking to expand to Avalanche without adding a new vendor.

3. Ankr

Ankr takes a decentralized approach to node infrastructure, running distributed nodes across multiple cloud providers and regions. For Avalanche, they offer both public and premium endpoints. The public endpoints are genuinely useful for prototyping, though you’ll notice the rate limits if you lean on them too hard. The premium tier removes those constraints and adds better latency guarantees. Their pricing model is credit-based, which some teams find flexible and others find harder to predict.

Key Features:

Public and premium Avalanche RPC endpoints

Geographically distributed node network

Pay-as-you-go credit model

Multi-chain support across 40+ networks

Ideal for: Developers who want a decentralized infrastructure approach and flexible pay-as-you-go pricing.

4. QuickNode

QuickNode is well-regarded for raw performance and low latency, and their Avalanche support reflects that reputation. They put a lot of engineering into their global node network, and it shows in response times. The platform also has a growing add-ons marketplace — things like NFT APIs, token data, and event notifications that sit on top of the raw RPC layer. The pricing is on the higher end, but teams building latency-sensitive products often find it worth it.

Key Features:

High-performance global node network

Avalanche C-Chain, X-Chain, and P-Chain support

Add-ons marketplace for enriched blockchain data

Dedicated endpoints with predictable performance

Ideal for: Teams where latency is a primary concern and budget isn’t the limiting factor.

5. DRPC

DRPC is a newer entrant that has built its service around a decentralized network of node providers, with a focus on redundancy and cost efficiency. Their Avalanche endpoints are available on both free and paid tiers, and the routing logic tries to select the lowest-latency node for each request. It’s a good option for teams that want geographic distribution without paying QuickNode prices. The ecosystem is still maturing, so tooling and documentation aren’t quite as polished as the older players.

Key Features:

Decentralized node routing for redundancy

Free tier with paid upgrades

Avalanche Mainnet and Fuji Testnet support

Cost-efficient model for budget-conscious teams

Ideal for: Developers looking for a low-cost, decentralized alternative with solid Avalanche coverage.

How to Choose

The right provider depends on what you’re actually building. If you need one account to cover many chains without worrying about rate limits, NOWNodes is the most practical choice — the combination of 120+ networks, unlimited RPS on paid plans, and full Avalanche tooling (RPC, WSS, BlockBook) is hard to match in one package. If latency is your absolute priority and budget isn’t a concern, QuickNode is worth the premium. For teams already deep in the Infura stack, sticking there for Avalanche consolidation makes sense. Ankr and DRPC are both worth watching for cost-sensitive workloads, especially if the decentralized infrastructure model aligns with your project’s values.

Whatever you pick, test against your actual traffic patterns before committing — a free tier is the fastest way to find out if the latency and reliability numbers hold up in practice.

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