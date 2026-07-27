Coral Cyprus (Shell Licensee), the company that operates the network of Shell-branded service stations in Cyprus, will support Cypriot windsurfer Natasa Lappa on her path to the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

The company has a long-standing commitment to initiatives that promote excellence, determination and continuous progress. Its vision closely aligns with that of Natasa Lappa, with both sides sharing the belief that continuous improvement, perseverance and hard work are the foundations of every success.

“I am truly delighted to begin this collaboration with Shell; from the outset, I realised we share the same philosophy, centred on the constant pursuit of improvement and the energy required to keep pushing beyond your limits,” said Lappa, who has already represented Cyprus at two Olympic Games: Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024.

“It is important for an athlete to have partners who believe in their journey and actively support sport. This contribution gives me valuable fuel to continue pursuing my goals and developing as an athlete,” added the 25-year-old athlete. “I look forward to everything we will achieve together.”

Lappa consistently competes in the Gold Fleet of the IQFOIL category, having qualified among the world’s leading female athletes at every major competition over the past year. A key milestone in her upward trajectory was her 18th-place finish at the Grand Slam in Hyères, France — her best performance to date at a major international competition.

About Coral Cyprus

Coral Cyprus (Shell Licensee) operates the network of Shell-branded service stations in Cyprus and is a member of Coral S.A., a subsidiary of the Motor Oil Group, one of south-east Europe’s leading energy groups. Through its network of more than 40 Shell service stations across Cyprus, the company provides high-quality products and services while remaining committed to creating value for consumers and society as a whole. At the same time, Coral Cyprus continues to invest in initiatives that support sport, education, innovation and the development of the younger generation, supporting individuals who distinguish themselves through their dedication, determination and continuous pursuit of excellence.