CTC Automotive now taking orders for landmark model Volvo EX60

The launch of the new model marks a particularly significant moment for Volvo, as the EX60 is one of the most strategic products of its new electric era. The first deliveries of the brand-new EX60 to customers in Europe have already begun, whilst CTC Automotive has started taking orders.

The EX60 was first unveiled last January, receiving particularly positive reviews, whilst Volvo describes it as a landmark model in its development. It is a five-seater, all-electric SUV positioned in the most popular segment of the global market, with the aim of significantly expanding the company’s customer base and strengthening its share of the electric vehicle market. At the same time, its pricing strategy brings it into line with the highly successful XC60 Plug-in Hybrid, making the transition to all-electric mobility even more appealing.

The biggest advantage of the new EX60 is undoubtedly its range. The top-of-the-range P12 AWD version can travel up to 810 kilometres on a single charge according to the WLTP protocol, a figure that sets the benchmark in its class. Furthermore, using a 400 kW fast charger, the battery can be charged from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in just 16 minutes or add up to 340 kilometres of range in 10 minutes, effectively eliminating charging anxiety on long journeys.

The range comprises three different electric variants. In addition to the top-of-the-range P12 AWD with a range of 810 kilometres, the P10 AWD is available with a range of up to 660 kilometres, as well as the rear-wheel-drive P6 Electric with a range of up to 611 kilometres. In total, the EX60 will be available in seven different variants to cater for a wide range of needs and requirements.

The new model also represents a technological milestone for Volvo. It is the company’s first all-electric car to be designed, developed and manufactured entirely in Sweden. It is based on the new SPA3 platform, which incorporates advanced technologies such as mega-casting and cell-to-body architecture for the battery, helping to improve rigidity, efficiency and safety.

Combining class-leading range, exceptionally fast charging, advanced technology and the high safety standards that have long characterised the brand, the new EX60 looks set to take centre stage in the premium electric SUV segment, and to become one of the key representatives of Volvo’s new generation of electric vehicles.