Cyprus Cement Public Company Ltd and K+G Complex Public Company Ltd have announced the distribution of dividends to their entitled shareholders.

Both companies confirmed that dividend cheques have been mailed directly to shareholders eligible to receive the payments.

They also stated that shareholders whose securities are held under the control of a participant have received their dividends directly into the participant’s bank account.

This process follows the new regulatory decision governing the operation of the Central Depository and Central Registry of Securities, issued by the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE).