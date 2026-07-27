Investment firm Demetra Holdings Plc announced on Monday the repurchase of its own shares in line with regulatory requirements of the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) and the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC).

The company said the transaction followed authorisation granted at the annual general meeting held on June 30, 2026.

During a session on July 24, 2026, it proceeded with the purchase of 4,800 treasury shares at a price of €1.50 each.

The acquisition was executed through the Cyprus Investment and Securities Corporation Ltd (CISCO), acting as the broker for the transaction.

According to the details disclosed, the company purchased 2,818 shares at €1.50 on July 24, 2026 in one transaction.

A further 1,982 shares were acquired at the same price on the same date, bringing the total number of shares repurchased to 4,800.