The Federation of Environmental Organisations of Cyprus (OPOK) on Monday called on state to create enhanced preparedness fore forest protection, emphasising that forest protection begins with prevention and is a shared responsibility.

OPOK said forest protection must start well before smoke is visible, through planning, timely clearing of hazardous areas, managing dry vegetation, maintaining firebreaks and ensuring the readiness of relevant services.

The federation warned that Cyprus is entering a high-risk period for wildfires, with elevated temperatures and strong winds posing extreme threats, especially after the increased amount of rainfall this year.

“Every time a forest burns, not only trees are lost,” it said, noting that ecosystems, wildlife, property and community heritage are also affected.

OPOK adds that climate change makes stronger prevention, surveillance and rapid response increasingly necessary, while reminding that “a small act of responsibility can prevent a major disaster.”