Eurobank announced on Monday that it repurchased 1,464,364 shares on the Euronext Athens for a total cost of €6,119,952.33 between July 20, 2026 and July 24, 2026, as part of its ongoing share buyback programme.

The bank carried out these transactions following a resolution of the annual general meeting of the bank’s shareholders held on April 28, 2026, and a subsequent board of directors resolution dated April 29, 2026.

Eurobank Equities Single Member Investment Firm S.A., a member of the exchange, facilitated the purchases on behalf of the banking institution.

The purchasing window spanning July 20, 2026 to July 24, 2026 saw varying daily transaction volumes and pricing metrics across the trading sessions.

Trading on July 20, 2026 accounted for the largest single-day volume with 713,366 shares acquired at a total value of €2,961,925.44, achieving an average price of €4.1520 per share, a highest price of €4.2000, and a lowest price of €4.1010.

Activities on July 21, 2026 involved the purchase of 49,631 shares totalling €208,956.94, with an average price of €4.2102, a highest price of €4.2400, and a lowest price of €4.1550.

Transactions on July 22, 2026 comprised 23,214 shares valued at €101,406.64, registering an average price of €4.3683, a highest price of €4.3860, and a lowest price of €4.3350.

The session on July 23, 2026 saw 654,924 shares bought for €2,746,725.75, showing an average price of €4.1940, a highest price of €4.3210, and a lowest price of €4.1510.

Operations concluded for the weekly period on July 24, 2026 with 23,229 shares acquired at a value of €100,937.56, recording an average price of €4.3453, a highest price of €4.3700, and a lowest price of €4.3310.

The average purchase price across the entire five-day trading block stood at €4.1793 per share.

These latest market acquisitions bring the cumulative total of own shares held by Eurobank to 18,285,630.

The initiative follows the initial commencement announcement issued by Eurobank on June 10, 2026 regarding the formal rollout of the share buyback scheme.