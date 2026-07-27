The foreign ministry on Monday denied playing any role in the cancellation of a planned visit by Hanamel Dorfman, chief of staff to Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, after reports he could face difficulties entering Europe because of a French administrative measure.

Speaking to the Cyprus Mail, the ministry rejected suggestions it had advised against the visit, saying Israeli intelligence authorities were already “more than well informed” on such matters and required no guidance from Cyprus.

When asked whether any European arrest warrant or related measure concerning Dorfman had been circulated through European judicial channels, Eurojust declined to comment.

“If an EAW is pending for any person, it is privileged information that cannot be disclosed,” a Eurojust spokesperson told the Cyprus Mail.

“This is why I can’t give you any information about a possible outstanding EAW.”

The response follows a report by Israeli newspaper Maariv that Dorfman cancelled a planned visit to Cyprus earlier this month after Israeli security officials were warned that a French administrative measure could affect his ability to enter European countries.

According to the report, Dorfman had been due to participate in a rehabilitation programme for Israeli police officers involved in operations following the October 7, 2023 attacks who had experienced traumatic events.

Israeli authorities were reportedly advised there was a possibility Dorfman could be refused entry and returned to Israel, prompting the visit to be cancelled.

Dorfman criticised the reported French measure, describing it as “an honour” that “an anti-Semitic country like France is trying to harm me because of my close relationship with Minister Ben Gvir.”

“This proves that I am on the right path,” he said. “France will continue to protest, and I will continue to implement Minister Ben Gvir’s policy and serve Israel’s national interests.”

Dorfman has previously been associated with the Hilltop Youth settler movement in the West Bank.

Israeli media have also reported that investigators recently sought to question him as part of an investigation into allegations that he attempted to influence inquiries into Jewish extremist violence.