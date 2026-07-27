Cypriot sailor Pavlos Kontides has achieved a significant milestone, earning his 30th medal at a major international event with a silver at the Los Angeles Grand Slam.

This latest podium finish marks nearly two decades of success for Kontides, who began winning medals in 2009 and has become one of the world’s most consistent sailors.

His record includes two Olympic silvers from London 2012 and Paris 2024, six European Championship medals, five World Championship medals, and 17 medals from World Cups and Grand Slams.

Reflecting on the achievement, Kontides said he never imagined he would enjoy such sustained success.

“It’s a significant milestone if you consider how many years have passed. I’ve been successful for almost 20 years and I’m still on the podium,” he said.

“I never expected to have so much success, to be honest, but I always continued to do what I love. I wanted to do it in the best possible way, with the right people around me, and that’s what led to these results.”

Despite reaching the 30-medal mark, the Cypriot champion has no intention of slowing down.

“I will definitely continue. I want to increase this number,” he said.

After his campaign in Los Angeles, Kontides will take a short family break before focusing on the ILCA 7 World Championships in Dun Laoghaire, Ireland, at the end of August, his main goal for the season.

Alongside his 30 medals from major competitions, Kontides has earned numerous accolades at domestic and international sailing events during his distinguished career.