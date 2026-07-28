A series of 40 islandwide regional meetings aimed at informing the public about the terms of a 42 million share public offering will begin on July 30, 2026, organised by the Pancyprian Cooperative Society for Participation and Promotion of Cooperativism, in cooperation with the Union of Cyprus Communities.

The meetings follow the approval of the prospectus by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), with organisers seeking to provide full and detailed information to citizens on the terms and conditions of the public offering.

The first gathering is scheduled for July 30, 2026 at 7:30 pm at the Astromeritis Cultural Centre.

Further meetings will take place on August 4, 2026 at 7:00 pm in Evrychou, on August 5, 2026 in Marathasa, on August 6, 2026 at 5:30 pm at Koula Pilavaki’s café in Kambos, and on August 27, 2026 at 7:00 pm at the Olympus cinema theatre in Pelendri.

Organisers stated that anyone wishing to become a member through the purchase of shares must bring their bank card, identity card and a utility bill from the electricity authority, telephone provider or water supply.

Prospective investors are urged to carefully study the approved prospectus and the terms of the public offering before submitting an application.

The meetings come shortly after the launch of an online platform on July 22, 2026, allowing the public to purchase shares in the proposed Pancyprian Cooperative Bank.

The platform enables eligible citizens to become members by buying shares in the participation company established to create the new bank, with a minimum investment set at 100 shares priced at €1 each.

Payments of up to €10,000 can be made by bank card through JCC and are transferred to a dedicated account held with the Bank of Cyprus, while higher amounts require a bank transfer after contacting the issuer’s support team.

The organisation stressed that approval of the prospectus by CySEC should not be interpreted as an endorsement of the shares, urging investors to fully understand the risks and potential benefits.

The public offering will remain open from July 22, 2026 until November 17, 2026, forming part of a broader effort to establish a new cooperative banking institution.

The capital raising exercise covers up to 42 million new shares, with 60 per cent allocated to individual investors and 40 per cent reserved for Cypriot companies, while the board retains the option to expand the offering to 100 million shares if demand is strong.

The proposed bank will still require licences from both the Central Bank of Cyprus and the European Central Bank before it can begin operations.

The initiative builds on earlier developments reported on July 21, 2026, when a borrowers’ group welcomed the prospect of increased competition in Cyprus’ banking sector, highlighting expectations that a new cooperative bank could improve access to financing and offer more competitive terms.