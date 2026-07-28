Ellinas Finance Public Company Ltd on Tuesday confirmed the posting of dividend payments to eligible shareholders following its 2025 financial year results.

The company announced that dividend entitlements were dispatched on the same day to shareholders who held shares at the close of trading on the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) on July 3, 2026.

It added that beneficiaries were those recorded in the company’s register on July 7, 2026, in line with the previously set eligibility criteria.

The payment follows a decision taken in June when shareholders approved a dividend of 1.75 cents per share, corresponding to 3.9 per cent of the nominal share value of €0.45.

At the time, the company confirmed that shares would trade with the right to the dividend until July 3, 2026, with July 6, 2026 set as the ex-dividend date.

It also clarified that eligible recipients included shareholders registered in the company’s books or those holding securities through over-the-counter transfers completed by July 7, 2026.

The company had stated that payments would be issued in euros, with cheques scheduled to be posted by July 28, 2026, a timeline now fulfilled.

During the annual general meeting held in June, shareholders were presented with the directors’ report and the annual financial report for 2025, providing an overview of the company’s performance.

Board members Nearchos Petrides and Philippos Papadopoulos resigned in accordance with the company’s articles of association and were subsequently re-elected by shareholders.

Constantinos Servos and Evi Rossidou Antoniadou also stepped down from the board and were reappointed during the same meeting.

The assembly further decided that remuneration for each non-executive director would remain unchanged at €4,200 for 2026.

It was also agreed that one non-executive director with enhanced responsibilities would receive an annual remuneration of €30,000.

Shareholders approved a revised remuneration policy covering both board members and company directors.

In addition, the annual remuneration report for 2025, addressing both board and management pay, was presented, explained and put to an advisory vote.

The meeting concluded with the reappointment of Baker Tilly Klitou and Partners Ltd as auditors, with the board authorised to determine their fees for 2026.