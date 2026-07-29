The 50 highest-value property transactions completed in Cyprus during the first six months of 2026 were worth a combined €286.4 million, according to analysis released by real estate analytics firm Ask Wire.

The analysis examined the country’s 50 largest property sales completed between January and June 2026, as well as how those transactions were distributed across Cyprus’ districts.

The company, which uses technology to monitor property transactions, asking prices and construction activity, found that the 10 largest transactions alone accounted for €161.7 million of the total.

The single largest transaction, valued at €55 million, involved a building and adjoining fields in Moni, Limassol district.

Among the 10 most expensive property transactions nationwide, Limassol accounted for six sales with a combined value of €117.2 million.

Investment app Wealthyhood x BoC on Tuesday launched trading in Cypriot and Greek stocks, allowing retail investors across Cyprus, Greece and Europe to invest in companies listed on the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) and Euronext Athens through a single mobile application.

The company said the expansion enables users to invest in Cypriot and Greek shares from as little as €1, while offering what it described as the lowest fees in the market.

According to the announcement, the platform gives everyday investors direct access to leading Cypriot and Greek blue-chip companies, banking institutions and other domestic businesses from their mobile phones through fractional investing.

The launch also represents an expansion of the strategic partnership between the Bank of Cyprus and Wealthyhood, with the local lender integrating access to the Cyprus Stock Exchange and the Athens market into the Wealthyhood x BoC investment platform.

The Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC) on Tuesday published its 2025 Financial Stability Report, warning that although Cyprus’ financial system remains resilient, elevated geopolitical tensions, global uncertainty and emerging risks continue to pose significant challenges to financial stability.

The annual report sets out the central bank’s assessment of the developments and risks affecting financial stability in Cyprus, focusing on the key medium-term risks facing the financial system, the resilience of the sector against adverse scenarios and the macroprudential measures adopted by the CBC to safeguard stability.

In a message accompanying the report, Head of the CBC’s Financial Stability and Resolution Directorate Pany Karamanou said that “geopolitical and economic tensions, coupled with elevated global uncertainty, are shaping the outlook for financial stability“.

“Against this backdrop, maintaining strong capital positions and adequate liquidity buffers remains essential to ensuring the resilience of the financial sector,” she added.

Citi has maintained its ‘buy’ recommendation for Eurobank and reaffirmed its target price of €5 per share, while slightly raising its profitability forecasts for the banking group ahead of its second-quarter results.

Citi’s latest research note, whose findings were shared by Greek business outlet Newmoney, points to improved earnings prospects driven by stronger interest income and continued momentum in lending and capital markets activity.

Based on Eurobank’s closing share price of €4.36 on July 24, 2026, Citi estimates an upside potential of 14.7 per cent. When combined with an expected dividend yield of 4.8 per cent, the investment bank projects a total expected return of 19.5 per cent.

Citi has increased its forecast for underlying earnings per share by 2 per cent for 2026 and 1 per cent for 2027, while leaving its estimates for 2028 unchanged. The revisions reflect expectations of stronger net interest income, supported by higher interest rates, as well as slightly improved projections for fee income amid continued strength in capital markets activity.

Cyprus recently unveiled its National AI Strategy 2032, setting out an ambitious long-term roadmap intended to transform public administration, strengthen economic competitiveness and position the country as a trusted regional hub for artificial intelligence.

Rather than presenting artificial intelligence simply as another digital technology, the strategy describes AI as a national capability that will increasingly underpin economic growth, public services and long-term resilience, arguing that the question is no longer whether countries will adopt AI, but whether they will do so deliberately and under their own governance frameworks or become dependent on technologies developed elsewhere.

The document places Cyprus’ ambitions against a rapidly expanding global market, citing international forecasts that expect AI to grow from a market worth $189 billion in 2023 to $4.8 trillion by 2033, while highlighting expectations that AI and automation will reshape businesses across almost every sector during the coming decade.

For Cyprus, whose economy remains overwhelmingly services-based, the strategy argues that this transformation represents both an opportunity and a vulnerability, because industries such as financial services, tourism, legal services, shipping and professional services depend heavily on data, digital interaction and knowledge-intensive work.

Energy Minister Michael Damianos on Tuesday described the consortium’s final investment decision to develop the Kronos natural gas field in Block 6 of Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ) as a “historic milestone” for Cyprus, saying it marks the country’s entry into the commercial exploitation of its offshore gas reserves.

Damianos congratulated Eni and TotalEnergies on reaching the decision. “This is a historic milestone for the Republic of Cyprus because we are now entering the commercial exploitation of Cyprus’ natural gas deposits,” he said.

The minister said the field contains an estimated three trillion cubic feet of natural gas and will be developed through Egypt’s Zohr field, with exports routed to the Damietta LNG plant.

“The final investment decision means the consortium is now moving ahead with the development of the field. This is particularly welcome news because, as we have said before, we expect the first gas from Kronos during the first half of 2028,” Damianos said.

The Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC) has found that Cyprus’s 2026 personal income tax reform will deliver its largest financial gains to upper-middle-income and high-income households, according to a recently published working paper.

The study found that while the reform will increase average disposable incomes and reduce personal income tax liabilities, the benefits will be unevenly distributed across income groups.

The analysis estimated that the reform measures examined would carry an annual fiscal cost of around €240 million, broadly in line with official projections.

The working paper said major tax reforms can redistribute disposable income among households with different consumption patterns, saving behaviour and financial positions, making their effects relevant from a central bank perspective.

Although tax policy falls outside the CBC’s responsibilities, the paper said understanding how income is redistributed can help assess possible effects on monetary policy transmission and financial stability.

A series of 40 islandwide regional meetings aimed at informing the public about the terms of a 42 million share public offering will begin on July 30, 2026, organised by the Pancyprian Cooperative Society for Participation and Promotion of Cooperativism, in cooperation with the Union of Cyprus Communities.

The meetings follow the approval of the prospectus by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), with organisers seeking to provide full and detailed information to citizens on the terms and conditions of the public offering.

The first gathering is scheduled for July 30, 2026 at 7:30 pm at the Astromeritis Cultural Centre.

Further meetings will take place on August 4, 2026 at 7:00 pm in Evrychou, on August 5, 2026 in Marathasa, on August 6, 2026 at 5:30 pm at Koula Pilavaki’s café in Kambos, and on August 27, 2026 at 7:00 pm at the Olympus cinema theatre in Pelendri.

Petrolina (Holdings) Public Ltd on Tuesday announced that it has paid the final dividend for 2025, amounting to €0.02 per share, with the distribution handled through the Cyprus Stock Exchange’s (CSE) dividend payment procedures.

The company said shareholders whose holdings are managed by a Cyprus Stock Exchange member received the net dividend into the member’s client account under the exchange’s new cash distribution procedures.

For shareholders whose shares are held in the ‘Special Account/Global CSE’ category, dividend cheques were issued and posted to the address recorded in the CSE shareholders’ register, as declared by each shareholder

The payment follows Petrolina’s earlier approval of a final dividend of 5.8 per cent, or 2.0 cents per share, at its annual general meeting, with the payout date set for July 28, 2026.

Ellinas Finance Public Company Ltd on Tuesday confirmed the posting of dividend payments to eligible shareholders following its 2025 financial year results.

The company announced that dividend entitlements were dispatched on the same day to shareholders who held shares at the close of trading on the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) on July 3, 2026.

It added that beneficiaries were those recorded in the company’s register on July 7, 2026, in line with the previously set eligibility criteria.