With the arrival of August, festival fever continues! From seaside fiestas, to mountain village festivals, music under the trees and screenings, August has entertainment for all

One Love Cyprus Festival: Until August 2

Some of the month’s festivals have already begun and at Val’s Place overlooking the Argaka-Pomos bay in Paphos, the One Love Cyprus Festival is currently on. Reggae vibes, camping, DJ performances, arts and crafts and comedy shows make up the festival’s 2026 agenda.

www.onelovefestivalcy.com

Taste of Cyprus Festival: Until August 2

In Paphos, the new culinary festival Taste of Cyprus runs until this Sunday, August 2, bringing exquisite flavours. Chef stations at the Paphos Medieval Castle will cook up gourmet street food dishes, while DJs add tuneful touches. Sunday’s agenda also includes traditional dances, gastronomy workshops, a fire show and live music by Black Sheep and Time Surfers.

www.tasteofcyprusfest.com

9th Beer Phelstival: Until August 2

Street food, local microbreweries and live music add a lively note to Pelendri village’s events agenda this weekend. On its final day, this Sunday, the festival welcomes the Bandama band to perform live while food vendors prepare delicious bites and ice-cold beers are served.

www.beerphestival.com

Th-eros festival: Until August 2

At Larnaca’s central Europe Square, a festival dedicated to tradition and Cypriot folk culture is on until Sunday. Local craftspeople, traditional dancing ensembles and live music by Michalis Tterlikkas, Santouto and Nomades will entertain the crowds into the evening.

www.facebook.com/therostraditionalfestival

21st Lemesos International Documentary Festival: August 8

The annual Lemesos International Documentary Festival brings award-winning documentary screenings to Ceronia Hall at the Lanitis Carob Mill. Three screenings will be on each evening as the festival dives into different human, social and emotional themes.

www.filmfestival.com.cy

25th Countryside Animafest Cyprus: August 7-9

Moving to Koilani village this summer, Animafest has a fun agenda planned for all ages. Creative workshops, exhibitions, a competition programme for animation films and daily evening screenings are taking place. Plus, live music and audio-visual performances.

www.animafest.com.cy

44th Lefkara Festival: August 7-22

Lefkara Municipality brings once more a month-long festival this August with cultural events, parties, music and theatre nights that span the whole month. This year’s agenda includes concerts that pay tribute to Marinela and Manos Loizos, a DJ party that brings back the 80s, 90s and 00s and a Street Food Festival in the middle of the month. The full programme is now available on the Municipality’s Facebook page.

www.lefkara.org.cy

Mahalepi festival

2nd Mahalepi Festival Amiantos: August 8-9

On the second weekend of August, Amiantos organises the second Mahalepi Festival bringing refreshing and sweet tastes. Its programme includes a live radio link with Zenith FM, a market of local products, circular routes with a train, dance performances, live music by Greek stars (Sasa Basta, Nikos Vezirakis, Evros Antoniou, Natali Irodotou, Stephanos Pelekanis, Areti Ketime, Etous Pale and Minoites from Crete) a drone light show and mahalepi workshops.

www.mahalepi.com

26th Paradise Jazz Festival: August 21-22

Jazz lovers will enjoy the intimate Paradise Jazz Festival this summer again as it returns for its 26th edition. On August 21 and 22, Val’s Place in the Paphos region will welcome international and Cypriot musicians who will perform under August’s star-filled night sky. Four performances will be on each evening featuring female vocalists, exceptional international soloists, intimate recitals, contemporary dance, classical percussion performances and jam sessions.

www.paradisejazzfestival.com

Larnaca Film Festival

Larnaca Film Festival: August 27-30

The Larnaka Cinema Society transforms its outdoor film screenings into a curated four-day festival. Different open-air locations will host the cinema festival this year starting from the Larnaca Municipal Gardens on day one, the House of Arts and Letters, Salina Park on day two and three and Europe Square on the final day. Other locations around the city will be activated throughout the festival as the events spread out.

The featured films this year include Belle Epoque, Dancing Queen and Thank you for Banking With Us, as well as a series of short films. Apart from film screenings, the festival also has music performances, workshops for educators and teens, and a guided walk through the old town.

www.larnakacinema.com

Antiskino festival

10th Anti-Skino Festival: August 28-29

Anti-Skino Festival celebrates its tenth anniversary this summer and returns to the Paphos district for a vibrant two-day agenda. A series of theatre and music performances, workshops and parallel activities will spread around the nature-filled grounds of Val’s Place in Gialia – a new location for the festival. Nestled in between the performing arts events of the festival are also pop-up creatives, tattoo artists and barbers who join the festival this year. The Closing Party on Sunday night welcomes band Usurum which will wrap up the festivities.

www.facebook.com/antiskino