Obtaining a gaming license is a fundamental step for businesses planning to operate an online casino, sportsbook, poker platform, or another type of regulated gaming service. The licence determines where an operator can conduct business, what activities it can offer, which compliance standards it must follow, and how its business may be perceived by payment providers and customers.

The licensing process can also be considerably more complicated than it appears from the outside. Operators may have to establish a suitable corporate structure, prepare detailed business documentation, demonstrate the source of funds, implement responsible gaming procedures, meet AML requirements, and satisfy technical and operational standards.

Because of these requirements, many entrepreneurs choose to work with specialised gaming licensing consultants. Below are seven companies that can assist businesses with obtaining a gaming licence and establishing the foundation for an international gaming operation.

1. Fintech Harbor Consulting

Fintech Harbor Consulting is an international consulting and legal firm with a dedicated focus on gaming and iGaming licensing. The company works with entrepreneurs, startups, and established operators seeking to establish gaming businesses in international jurisdictions.

Its gaming licensing services cover the process from the initial jurisdiction assessment through to licensing and business setup. Rather than simply preparing an application, Fintech Harbor Consulting helps clients evaluate which licensing environment makes sense for their particular business model.

This distinction is important because there is no single gaming licence that is suitable for every operator. A new online casino targeting international customers may have very different requirements from an established sportsbook, B2B gaming provider, or operator planning to enter highly regulated European markets.

Gaming jurisdiction selection

One of the most important decisions is choosing the jurisdiction.

Fintech Harbor Consulting assists operators in comparing available options based on factors such as licensing requirements, costs, expected processing times, corporate obligations, compliance standards, taxation, reputation, and the intended customer base.

The company works with a range of gaming jurisdictions, including Curaçao, Anjouan, Tobique, and other international licensing destinations.

This allows an operator to compare different approaches rather than automatically selecting a jurisdiction based on the lowest advertised price.

Gaming licence application

Once a jurisdiction has been selected, the licensing process typically requires extensive documentation.

Depending on the jurisdiction and business model, this may include corporate documents, information about shareholders and directors, business plans, financial information, website and platform details, AML procedures, responsible gaming policies, privacy documentation, terms and conditions, and other operational materials.

Fintech Harbor Consulting assists with organising and preparing the documentation required for the application and coordinating the licensing process.

Company formation

Gaming licensing is closely connected to corporate structure. In many cases, an operator needs an appropriately structured company before or during the licensing process.

Fintech Harbor Consulting combines company formation and gaming licensing, allowing the corporate structure to be planned around the requirements of the selected jurisdiction.

This can be particularly useful for entrepreneurs starting a gaming company from scratch because corporate registration, ownership structure, management, licensing, and compliance can be considered as one project.

Compliance and responsible gaming

A gaming licence also creates ongoing obligations.

Operators may need procedures covering AML, KYC, responsible gaming, customer verification, risk management, player protection, record keeping, and regulatory reporting.

Fintech Harbor Consulting can assist with the preparation of relevant compliance documentation and policies, helping operators establish the framework required for regulated gaming operations.

Banking and payment solutions

Payment infrastructure is another major consideration for online gaming businesses.

Operators need to be able to accept deposits and process withdrawals efficiently while maintaining appropriate financial controls. The availability of suitable payment providers can therefore influence the choice of jurisdiction.

Fintech Harbor Consulting also provides support related to banking and payment solutions, allowing financial infrastructure to be considered alongside the gaming licensing strategy.

Support for international operators

Another advantage of working with an international consultancy is the ability to consider gaming licensing as part of a broader expansion strategy.

An operator may begin in one jurisdiction and later want to enter additional markets. Choosing a structure that can accommodate future growth can be more valuable than selecting the cheapest possible licence at the beginning.

Fintech Harbor Consulting combines gaming licensing with experience in fintech, payments, crypto, and other regulated sectors. This can be particularly relevant for modern gaming businesses using cryptocurrency payments, fintech solutions, or other technology-based financial services.

The company states that it has experience across 50+ jurisdictions, with 180+ fintech and iGaming licences obtained and more than 1,000 companies registered.

Best for: online casinos, sportsbooks, iGaming startups, international operators, gaming entrepreneurs, and businesses looking for licensing combined with company formation, compliance, banking, and payment support.

2. Gofaizen & Sherle

Gofaizen &amp; Sherle is an international consulting company working with businesses in regulated industries, including gaming, fintech, payments, and digital assets.

Its services can be relevant to operators that need assistance with licensing as well as the corporate and regulatory structure surrounding the gaming business.

For an international operator, this broader perspective can be useful when comparing jurisdictions and determining how a licence fits into the company's overall structure.

The firm can be particularly relevant for entrepreneurs who are considering several markets and require assistance with regulatory and corporate planning.

Best for: international gaming businesses looking for licensing and broader regulatory consulting.

3. Manimama

Manimama is a legal and consulting firm working with regulated industries and technology businesses.

Its services cover licensing, corporate matters, regulatory compliance, and legal support. For gaming companies, this type of legal expertise can be useful when an operator needs to address several legal components alongside its licence application.

A gaming business may require assistance with contracts, corporate documentation, compliance policies, website documentation, and other legal aspects of launching an online operation.

Manimama can therefore be considered by operators looking for a licensing provider with a strong legal component.

Best for: gaming operators that require licensing together with legal and compliance assistance.

4. Eternity Law International

Eternity Law International provides international legal and consulting services to businesses seeking licensing and corporate solutions.

The company's broad international focus can be useful for gaming entrepreneurs comparing different jurisdictions and business structures.

For operators entering a new market, licensing is only one part of the setup. Company registration, corporate administration, financial infrastructure, and ongoing regulatory obligations may also need to be addressed.

An international consultant can help bring these elements together when establishing a new gaming operation.

Best for: international entrepreneurs evaluating gaming licences and corporate structures.

5. Comistar

Comistar combines legal, regulatory, accounting, tax, and corporate services for international businesses.

For gaming operators, this combination can be useful because financial and administrative responsibilities continue after the initial licence has been granted.

An established gaming company may need assistance with accounting, taxation, reporting, corporate administration, and compliance as it continues operating.

Comistar's broader business-services model can therefore be relevant to operators looking for more than a licence application provider.

Best for: gaming businesses requiring licensing alongside accounting, taxation, and corporate services.

6. Sygna Legal

Sygna Legal specialises in legal and regulatory matters affecting technology-driven and regulated businesses.

Gaming operators can require specialist legal assistance when dealing with complicated ownership structures, international operations, contracts, compliance requirements, or regulatory questions.

Legal analysis can also be useful before the licensing process begins. Understanding how a business model fits within the applicable regulatory framework can help operators avoid choosing an unsuitable structure.

Sygna Legal is therefore more suitable for businesses that place particular importance on legal and regulatory analysis.

Best for: gaming companies with complex legal or cross-border requirements.

7. Tetra Consultants

Tetra Consultants provides international business consulting services covering areas such as company incorporation, licensing, compliance, taxation, and corporate setup.

For gaming entrepreneurs, these services can be relevant when the licensing project is part of a wider international business launch.

A startup may need to establish a legal entity, prepare corporate documentation, address regulatory requirements, and organise its business structure within the same project.

Tetra Consultants can be considered by entrepreneurs looking for assistance with these broader international setup requirements.

Best for: gaming startups and international entrepreneurs combining licensing with company formation.

What Should You Look for in a Gaming Licensing Company?

Selecting a licensing consultant should involve more than comparing prices.

Experience with gaming licences

Gaming regulation is a specialised field. A provider should understand the difference between gaming jurisdictions and the requirements applicable to different types of operators.

Knowledge of the target jurisdiction

The consultant should have practical knowledge of the chosen regulator, application requirements, corporate rules, compliance obligations, and ongoing costs.

Understanding of the operator's business model

An online casino, sportsbook, poker room, game developer, affiliate business, and B2B provider may have different requirements. The licensing strategy should be based on the actual business model.

Documentation support

A professional licensing provider should be able to explain which documents are required and help organise the application package.

Compliance expertise

Gaming regulation does not end when the licence is issued. AML, KYC, responsible gaming, player protection, reporting, and other obligations may continue throughout the company’s operation.

Company formation

If the selected jurisdiction requires a specific corporate structure, it is useful to have company formation and licensing handled as interconnected parts of the project.

Payment infrastructure

The ability to process deposits and withdrawals is essential for an online gaming operation. Operators should consider payment availability when choosing a jurisdiction.

Long-term scalability

A licensing structure should ideally support the company's future plans. Operators expecting international growth should consider whether their initial structure can accommodate expansion.

How Much Does a Gaming Licence Cost?

There is no universal cost for obtaining a gaming licence.

The total budget can include:

government application fees; annual licence fees; company incorporation; legal and consulting services; compliance preparation; technical certification; corporate maintenance; accounting; local substance requirements; banking and payment setup.



The cheapest licence is therefore not necessarily the least expensive solution in the long term. A jurisdiction with a low initial fee may have other costs that become significant during operation.

A proper comparison should consider the total cost of establishing and maintaining the gaming business, rather than only the headline licence price.

How Long Does It Take to Obtain a Gaming Licence?

The timeline varies substantially depending on the jurisdiction, application type, corporate structure, documentation, and regulator.

Preparation can often take a significant amount of time before an application is formally submitted. Delays may occur when documents are incomplete, ownership information requires clarification, compliance policies need revision, or the regulator requests additional information.

Working with an experienced licensing provider can help organise the process more efficiently and reduce avoidable mistakes.

Obtaining a gaming licence is a strategic business decision rather than simply an administrative requirement. The selected jurisdiction can influence the operator's costs, reputation, payment options, compliance obligations, and ability to expand.

The seven companies above offer different combinations of gaming licensing, legal, corporate, regulatory, and business services.

Fintech Harbor Consulting takes the first position because of its specific focus on gaming and iGaming licensing and its ability to combine licensing with company formation, compliance, banking, payment solutions, and broader international business support.

For operators comparing gaming licensing providers, the best choice ultimately depends on the type of gaming business, target markets, available budget, preferred jurisdiction, and long-term expansion strategy.

A successful gaming licence project should therefore begin with the question “Which regulatory structure is right for this business?”, rather than simply “Which licence is the cheapest?”. A well-planned licensing strategy can provide an online gaming company with a stronger foundation for launching, operating, and expanding in international markets.

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