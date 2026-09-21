An 82-year-old man in Greece died after a punch up on Sunday with a 76-year-old over the use of a sunbed at the beach in Vouliagmeni.

The man was taken to a hospital in Voula, where he died of his injuries, while the 76-year-old was taken in for questioning.

According to Sigmalive and Greek media, in his statement the 76-year-old said the 82-year-old had placed personal items on several chairs and sunbeds.

The 76-year-old and a young woman from his group tried to take some of the sunbeds, which led to the brawl.

The man said the 82-year-old attacked the young woman before directing his aggression at the 76-year-old.

“It was a bad moment […] He had five or six chairs and five or six sunbeds […] I went to get some sunbeds with the woman I was with and he said, ‘Leave them’ […] and then got up and hit her,” the 76-year-old said.

Continuing the account of the incident, the 76-year-old said the 82-year-old punched him in the jaw.

“I said, ‘You coward, hitting women’ […] Then he punched me in the jaw. My jaw is now crooked. I fell to the ground, I was dizzy, I got up. After that, I remember nothing.”

The 76-year-old also said people had gathered and there was a lot of tension. The young woman, he added, was disabled and had a fit.

A friend of the 76-year-old said he had not witnessed the incident, but claimed the 82-year-old had assaulted the group, saying “Do you know who I am? I’m from the Navy” and that the woman had suffered an injury to the face.

In the fight, the 82-year-old was seriously injured and taken by ambulance to the hospital in Voula, where at around 11am on Sunday he succumbed to his injuries.

The police arrived at the scene at 10am and arrested the 76-year-old for causing grievous bodily harm, and called in a 21-year-old woman for questioning.

Police investigations are ongoing.