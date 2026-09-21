Limassol recorded its highest participation yet in the 10km cycling tour, held on Sunday as part of the 27th Lemesia sports festival.

Mayor Yiannis Armeftis said the event, which had closed off main roads in Limassol, allowed residents to “experience the city without cars” and called the event a step towards making cycling part of “daily life”.

He affirmed that the municipality plans to build some 50 kilometres of cycling routes going forth.

The cycling tour is organised by Limassol municipality under Lemesia, the city’s largest sporting event, now in its 27th year.

The festival continues on October 11 with the 28th Marios Agathangelou road race along the city’s main promenade, the Molos.