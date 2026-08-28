A total of 97,096 commercial flights were recorded at Larnaca and Paphos airports in 2025, according to Eurostat data published on Friday.

The majority, 73,226, were recorded at Larnaca airport, while Paphos accounted for 23,870 flights.

August was the busiest month for both airports, with Larnaca recording 8,163 flights and Paphos 2,745.

The numbers slightly decreased in September, when they stood at 7,727 and 2,713 respectively.

The fewest flights were recorded in February, with 3,387 at Larnaca and 905 at Paphos.

According to Eurostat, the number of commercial flights across the European Union stood at 6.9 million in 2025, an increase of 3.8 per cent from 6.7 million in 2024 and part of a broader upward trend since 2021.

Among EU airports, Amsterdam’s Schiphol recorded the highest number of commercial flights, with around 488,000 scheduled and non-scheduled flights.

It was followed by Paris Charles de Gaulle with 476,000 flights and Frankfurt airport with 457,000.