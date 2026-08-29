Don’t order your pizza in!

Greek Pizza in a Minute

400g pizza dough

150g tomato sauce

For the topping

100g crumbled feta cheese

1 green pepper, cut into slices

10 pitted Kalamata black olives, sliced

1 small red onion, cut into slices

2 tablespoons olive oil

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

8 cherry tomatoes, cut in half

1 tablespoon caper flowers

Fresh or dried oregano

Preheat the oven to 200C.

Spread the dough with greaseproof paper on a baking sheet.

Spread the tomato sauce evenly over the dough.

Scatter the peppers, olives and onion.

Sprinkle with the crushed feta.

Drizzle with olive oil and season with salt and pepper.

Bake for 20 minutes or until the cheese and dough are golden brown.

Serve hot, garnishing with the capers, cherry tomatoes and oregano.

Closed Pizza with Prosciutto and Goats Cheese

I serve of pizza dough

3 tablespoons of tomato sauce with basil

50g goats cheese

4 slices of prosciutto

1 teaspoon fresh or dried oregano

1.5 teaspoon of chili flakes

1 tablespoon semolina

1 tablespoon olive oil

Preheat the oven and a large baking tray at 230C for 10 minutes.

Cut a large piece of greaseproof paper, put it on the work surface and sprinkle with semolina.

Open the pizza dough out with the hands until it is 24cm in diameter and place on the greaseproof paper.

Spread the tomato sauce in the centre of the dough.

Put the cheese, prosciutto, oregano, chili and another tablespoon of tomato sauce on the top.

With the help of the paper, fold the pizza in half and press the edges well together to make sure the filling stays inside.

Transfer the pizza the paper to the baking tray.

Lightly coat the top of the pizza with olive oil and place in oven.

Cook for 16-18 minutes, until the pizza browns.

Watermelon Sorbet

400g frozen watermelon, deseeded

60g honey

0.5 teaspoon xanthan gum

Fresh mint (to garnish)

Chop the watermelon into similarly sized cubes and freeze from the night before so it is completely frozen.

Put the melon, the honey and the gum into a food processor and whizz.

Process until you have a fine sorbet, taste and adjust sweetening if necessary.

Transfer to cooled bowls and eat immediately.

Recipes provided by the Lidl food academy. Stasikratous 34, Nicosia 1010.

https://www.lidlfoodacademy.com.cy