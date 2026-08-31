The way that digital assets like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) have become part of our lives has been one of the most remarkable transformations of the 21st century. While BTC was introduced as a decentralised peer-to-peer payment method, it’s worth taking a look at how this and other tokens could help businesses to grow sustainably.

Smoother international payments

The physical challenge of moving money between different regions has traditionally been one of the big stumbling blocks in the business world. Dealing with a variety of currencies and banking systems made it awkward for companies to make and receive payments. Cyprus, for example, has long been established as one of the Mediterranean region’s most important commercial and financial hubs. This Invest Cyprus article explains the current strategy for attracting more businesses here.

The introduction of digital assets immediately reduced the need for waiting times and large fees. Peer-to-peer settlement that is almost instant means that companies can make payments to anywhere in the world, 24/7 and without delays. This immediately makes it easier to close deals and keep the cash flowing from one business transaction to another.

Looking at specific examples, ship management companies can use the most widely accepted stablecoins, like USD Coin (USDC), to settle their overseas port fees, buy fuel, and manage their other global expenses. The same principles apply to other industries where speedy, reliable global payments are required.

In areas such as legal and corporate services, firms can now accept blockchain payments from clients regardless of their locations. The days of waiting for multi-stage SWIFT transfers to arrive are gone, meaning that carrying out overseas business makes more sense than ever before.

Optimising corporate treasury reserves with Stablecoins and other Cryptos

Working out how to maintain corporate reserves has always been an important issue. Many firms have generally relied on the likes of traditional commercial bank deposits and money market instruments. However, this led to issues like restrictive withdrawal windows.

Corporate treasurers are now increasingly looking at digital assets as a way of diversifying their liquidity and cash management strategies. Euro- and US Dollar-pegged stablecoins offer one of the most effective ways of doing this. For companies that work in different currencies, this is a sensible way to hold reserves that can be used without having to convert currencies regularly.

A company that wants a more aggressive approach to its reserves can choose a volatile crypto, like Bitcoin or Ethereum. These tokens suffer price fluctuations, so before buying any, it’s a good idea to find out more about current market conditions by looking at the latest crypto news at AlphaWire. Look for updates like new ETFs being launched or whales moving funds to potentially sell. The market is open 24/7, so there are always new stories to digest and understand.

Holding corporate reserves in cryptos means that companies can look for more attractive returns too, without locking them up long-term. While some staking rewards require a lock-up period, other options allow 24/7 liquidity while the capital is earning interest.

Strategic allocation in diverse currencies

Holding a variety of digital assets provides a way of hedging against fiat currency devaluation. If we look at BTC, while the asset itself is notoriously volatile, it’s built on a mechanism that’s designed to be deflationary. The halving mechanism that occurs roughly every four years ensures that mining new tokens becomes progressively more difficult, which in theory should increase the price.

For companies that need steady reserves, cryptocurrencies may appear too volatile. Yet, the right mixture of stablecoins and other digital assets can provide stability while giving the possibility of future growth. Since cryptos can be swapped or sold instantly, this allows for a highly flexible approach.

Driving innovation for new startup ideas

One of the most interesting aspects of the crypto revolution has been the way that it has allowed startups to push forward with bold new ideas. Various businesses across Europe and beyond are fighting to gain recognition and influence within this fast-moving industry.

Fintech entrepreneurs are constantly looking for ways to shake up and improve the existing systems. Ideas such as B2B crypto payment gateways, tokenisation of real-world assets, and blockchain loyalty schemes are among the leading innovations currently shaping this industry.

Mercuryo is a B2B payment infrastructure provider that makes the process simple for newcomers to the blockchain. Other companies leading the way in crypto-friendly countries like Cyprus include NoBanx and Finray Technologies.

The increase in the rate of adoption of cryptocurrencies right now isn’t a coincidence. Rather, it’s being driven by the factors we’ve looked at, which all help to explain why this technology has become such an important element in the business world all around the globe.

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