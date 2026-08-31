A fifth suspect was arrested on Sunday in connection with investigations into the discovery of 230 kilograms of illegal substances in February.

The 30-year-old was taken into custody and is expected be remanded before the Nicosia district court on Monday.

According to the police, this is the fifth arrest made in the context of the investigation into the case.

Four other people, two 26-year-olds, a 27-year-old and a 34-year-old have already been arrested and currently remain in custody.