Mobility service provider Bolt said on Tuesday it was not concerned about the government’s recently announced plans to impound electric scooters, underlining its commitment to ensuring the safe use of its vehicles and cooperation with the relevant authorities.

“Safety is Bolt’s top priority. We support effective and proportionate enforcement against unsafe or unlawful e-scooter use and remain committed to working closely with the Cypriot authorities and municipalities as the regulatory framework develops,” Bolt told the Cyprus Mail.

According to Bolt, the service provider has already applied a range of safety measures such as a fleet-wide speed limit of 20km/h, geofenced low-speed and no-parking zones, as well as in-app safety education and regular vehicle maintenance.

“Technology can play an important role in improving safety, but it should be supported by connected cycling infrastructure, sufficient designated parking and safe routes,” Bolt said.

The service provider highlighted that it aimed to ensure that micromobility remained a safe and sustainable transport option in Cyprus.

The use of electric scooters is currently permitted only on roads with a speed limit of up to 30 km/h, as well as on cycling paths, significantly restricting where they can be legally used.

The public works department last week announced plans for a new decree stipulating the impoundment of electronic scooters for up to 90 days for offences including speeding, underage use and riding in prohibited areas.

Speaking to the Cyprus News Agency (CNA), public works department executive engineer Haris Christodoulou said offences involving the use of e-scooters in prohibited areas, riding by people under the age of 17 or scooters capable of exceeding 25km/h could result in the vehicles being impounded for between 30 and 90 days.

According to Christodoulou, owners would be able to pay an out-of-court fine and collect their scooter once the impoundment period had expired. In the event of non-payment, the scooter would remain impounded until court proceedings begin.

It was not made clear who would have to pay for a rented vehicle.

Nicosia mayor Charalambos Prountzos, meanwhile, said the municipality was planning measures to make e-scooter use safer and more organised.

He said the municipality planned to expand 30km/h zones and create more than 100 designated scooter parking spaces to prevent scooters from being left scattered across public areas and obstructing pedestrians.

Construction of the parking spaces is expected to begin “very soon”, he added.

“Scooters must certainly be used safely, not only for the riders themselves but also for other road users and pedestrians,” he said.