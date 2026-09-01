Disy leader Annita Demetriou on Tuesday ruled out her party supporting President Nikos Christodoulides for a second term in office, saying Disy would put forward its own candidate for the 2028 presidential elections.

Speaking to CyBC on Tuesday morning, Demetriou also called for targeted measures to tackle the cost-of-living crisis, urged the government to make a clear political commitment to the Great Sea Interconnector and criticised what she described as mixed messages between the finance and energy ministries over the project.

Asked directly whether there was any possibility of Disy supporting Christodoulides at the next presidential elections, Demetriou replied: “No, we have made that clear. We are in opposition.”

She said the party would continue to support government policies with which it agreed, but this did not extend to backing Christodoulides himself.

“Disy is in opposition and constructively exercises, and will continue to exercise, its role,” she said, adding that the party had the right to present “its own political proposal” for Cyprus’ future.

Asked when the party would decide on its candidate, Demetriou said no decision had yet been taken, despite speculation surrounding potential contenders.

She acknowledged that names including her own, former Disy leader Averof Neophytou and former health minister George Pamboridis had been discussed publicly, but stressed that the party had procedures which would be followed.

“There is nothing wrong with having ambitions,” she said. “The issue is that we all belong to a political group which we respect, which has a constitution and procedures, and these will be followed.”

Demetriou also said she believed there should be a centre-right and right-wing alliance ahead of the elections, describing this as part of Disy’s political identity.

She described the cost of living as the “number one issue” facing ordinary people and said households were struggling to meet their everyday needs.

Disy, she said, favoured targeted assistance for those most in need, including low-income pensioners, families with children, students, single-parent families and people with disabilities.

She reiterated the party’s opposition to across-the-board increases and benefits, arguing these reduce the government’s fiscal capacity to introduce more targeted measures.

On energy costs, Demetriou called for progress on electricity storage, an expansion of support for vulnerable households, upgrades to the electricity grid to accommodate more renewable energy and progress on the Vasilikos energy projects.

She also called for greater emphasis on public transport, particularly school buses, and more electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

Demetriou also renewed criticism of the government over appointments to semi-government organisations and the role of its advisory council.

While acknowledging the president’s constitutional right to make appointments, she said the objective should not be “to accommodate people who either voted for us or will vote for us”.

She also responded to Christodoulides’ previous criticism of political parties over appointments, saying that if there had previously been a “party”, as he had suggested, “the president himself was part of that party”, having served as a minister for 10 years.

Demetriou stressed, however, that Disy had neither submitted names nor requested that specific individuals be appointed.

Christodoulides, a longtime Disy member, served as government spokesperson in the administration of Nicos Anastasiades from 2014 to 2018. From 2018 to 2022 he served as foreign minister.

He resigned his post in January 2022 amid speculation he would run for president in 2023 without the blessing of Disy.

In June, he confirmed that he would run for president as an independent, and was backed by Diko, Edek and other smaller parties.