Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos is travelling to Ireland on Tuesday to take part in the informal meeting of EU foreign ministers, known as the Gymnich.

According to a foreign ministry statement, discussions will focus on Russia’s continuing aggression against Ukraine, strengthening the effectiveness, impact and flexibility of the EU’s external action amid the evolving geopolitical environment, and the situation in the Middle East.

The meeting in Ireland follows the previous Gymnich hosted by Cyprus in Limassol in May as part of the Cyprus Presidency of the Council of the EU.

Gymnich meetings are held twice a year and are hosted by the member state holding the rotating presidency of the Council of the EU.

The informal format gives EU foreign ministers an opportunity for more strategic discussions on current international issues and the broader direction of the bloc’s foreign and security policy.