Nissi Beach in Ayia Napa has been named Cyprus’ most Instagrammable beach, according to research released by Hot Spring Spas NZ on Monday.

Nissi Beach was ranked 11th globally among 98 beaches in a study measuring Instagram posts relative to beach length.

The popular, 675-metre long Cypriot destination garnered 258,371 posts, averaging 383 per metre, making it the top-ranked beach from Cyprus and the only one in the global top 20.

Fig Tree Bay in Protaras followed, ranking 60th worldwide with 59,696 posts over 818 metres, or 73 posts per metre.

Cyprus placed eighth among 36 countries based on its highest-ranked beach’s performance.

Bondi Beach in Australia topped the list with over two million posts, while Venice Beach in the US and Coogee Beach in Australia rounded out the top three.

Other notable beaches in the global top 10 included Padang Padang in Indonesia and Waikiki in the US.

The study analysed over 160 famous beaches.

General manager of Hot Spring Spas NZ Aaron Sampson said accessibility and scenic views enhance a beach’s ranking.

Data was collected on August 5, with only beaches exceeding 50,000 posts qualifying.

Beach lengths were determined using OpenStreetMap data.