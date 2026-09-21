The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) will hold a round-table discussion in Nicosia on September 29, 2026, focusing on workers with care responsibilities and the support available to them, including a new scheme subsidising care services.

The event will examine how employees can balance their professional responsibilities while caring for an elderly person, someone with a disability or another family member.

It will also look at how employers, public authorities and other relevant organisations can better respond to the needs of workers who provide informal care.

The round table is being organised as part of Keve’s participation in the European CareDivide project and will provide an opportunity for information-sharing, discussion and the exchange of experiences about the challenges faced by working carers.

A particular focus will be placed on the need for a better balance between professional and personal life for employees with care responsibilities.

Phanos Kouroufexis, senior officer at the Welfare Benefits Administration Service of the Deputy Ministry of Social Welfare, will present the Care Services Subsidy Scheme during the event.

His presentation will cover the support available to people who require care, their families and informal carers.

The presentation will be followed by an open discussion and question-and-answer session, allowing participants to raise practical issues and receive information about available forms of support.

The round table will also present policy proposals developed through the CareDivide project and examine specific ways in which businesses, public administration and social partners can help create workplaces that better accommodate employees with care responsibilities.

The event is aimed at employers, human resources professionals, policymakers, public authorities, social partners, non-governmental organisations and researchers, as well as anyone interested in employment, equality and care.

Participation is free and the organisers said the event would provide an opportunity to exchange information and practical approaches that could contribute to a more supportive working environment.

The discussion will be held in Greek on Tuesday, September 29, 2026, from 10am to noon at the Keve building in Nicosia.

Interested participants can register until September 25, 2026, the chamber said.

Keve is participating in the consortium behind the CareDivide project, which is co-funded by the European Union through the Citizens, Equality, Rights and Values (CERV) programme.

The project is being implemented in Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Romania and Spain.

The initiative comes as workers who provide unpaid or informal care can face difficulties balancing employment with responsibilities towards family members who require assistance, making access to care services and workplace support relevant to both employees and employers.