The Consumers Association recorded a total of 1,511 price decreases of products listed in the e-kalathi application in August, marking an overall reduction of 10.6 per cent.

Meanwhile, the average price increase stood at 10.4 per cent, with the association having recorded a total of 1,434 price increases.

The largest increases were recorded in the categories of frozen fish, 14.8 per cent, nuts, 10.5 per cent, pasta, 8.8 per cent and cheese, 7.4 per cent.

According to the association, as of August 31, a total of 177 common products revealed a 13.6 per cent price difference across 12 supermarkets.