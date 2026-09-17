Primetel and Bitdefender, a global cybersecurity leader have announced an exclusive partnership that will bring advanced mobile security to Primetel customers across Cyprus.

Under this partnership, new and existing customers of Primetel’s GIGA Unlimited 5G mobile plans who sign up for a new connection or renew their contract will benefit from Bitdefender Mobile Security as part of their monthly subscription at no extra cost, helping them stay protected against digital threats while enjoying unlimited connectivity.

“At Primetel, we are committed to giving our customers more than just connectivity, we want to give them peace of mind,” said Alexandros Zachos, Senior Manager, Marketing & Products at Primetel. “By partnering with Bitdefender, a globally-recognised name in cybersecurity, we’re ensuring our GIGA Unlimited 5G customers can browse, bank, and stay connected with confidence, knowing their mobile devices are protected by industry-leading technology.”

At a time when smartphones are essential tools for our everyday communication, browsing, online shopping, and banking transactions, the need for trusted digital security has never been greater.

“Mobile devices are a natural extension of our always-on digital lives, making them an increasingly attractive target for cybercriminals,” said Ciprian Istrate, senior vice president of operations, Consumer Solutions Group at Bitdefender. “Together with Primetel, we’re making advanced mobile security more accessible to customers across Cyprus, empowering them to stay protected wherever they connect.”

Bitdefender Mobile Security: key features and benefits

Features vary by device and operating system and include:

Powerful malware defence – detects malware and potentially harmful applications that may compromise device security.

detects malware and potentially harmful applications that may compromise device security. Continuous protection against scams and online threats – detects phishing and scam attempts in messages and other communications, while blocking malicious, fraudulent, and phishing websites in real time.

detects phishing and scam attempts in messages and other communications, while blocking malicious, fraudulent, and phishing websites in real time. Optimal device security and recovery – helps identify security risks, improve device settings, and locate or secure lost or stolen devices.

Primetel customers seeking broader digital protection can also upgrade to Bitdefender Total Security, which safeguards up to five devices, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, and PCs running Windows, macOS, Android and iOS. Parental Control features are also available, providing families with additional tools to protect children’s online activities.

Through this partnership, Primetel continues to enrich its services, offering solutions that meet the modern needs of its customers and strengthen the security of their digital everyday lives.

Availability

The offer is available to new and existing Primetel customers in Cyprus who activate a new connection or renew their contract on an eligible GIGA Unlimited 5G mobile plan. More information about the available Bitdefender solutions can be found on the dedicated Primetel offer pages in English and Greek.

About Primetel

Primetel is a leading telecommunications provider in Cyprus, offering a full range of mobile, broadband, TV, and fixed-line services to residential and business customers. Committed to innovation and customer-centric service, Primetel continues to invest in next-generation networks and strategic partnerships that enhance the digital experience of its customers across the island. For more information, visit: www.primetel.com.cy.

About Bitdefender

Bitdefender is a cybersecurity leader delivering best-in-class threat prevention, detection, and response solutions worldwide. Guardian over millions of consumers, enterprises, and government environments, Bitdefender is one of the industry’s most trusted experts for eliminating threats, protecting privacy, digital identity and data and enabling cyber resilience. With deep investments in research and development, Bitdefender Labs discovers hundreds of new threats each minute and validates billions of threat queries daily. The company has pioneered breakthrough innovations in antimalware, IoT security, behavioral analytics and artificial intelligence and its technology is licensed by more than 180 of the world’s most recognised technology brands. Founded in 2001, Bitdefender has customers in 170+ countries with offices around the world. For more information, visit: https://www.bitdefender.com.

Trusted. Always.