Areas of Nicosia and Larnaca were left without electricity on Thursday after cables were severed in separate incidents the electricity authority (EAC) confirmed.

Crews from the authority were dispatched to the affected areas and were working to repair the damage and restore supply as quickly as possible.

Acting EAC spokesperson Demetris Nathanael said two separate faults had struck Nicosia, both caused by contractors cutting underground cables while working in the area.

The first occurred in the centre of Nicosia, near parliament, with repairs expected imminently.

The second struck Tseri, which Nathanael estimated would take at least two hours to fix.

In Nicosia, the outage struck the Alfamega supermarket area of Engomi shortly after 1.30pm, with power expected to return by 6pm.

The area around the secondary school in Latsia lost power at 2.44pm, with restoration also estimated for 6pm.

The Ayios Omologites neighbourhood went dark at 2.16pm, with supply expected back by 5.30pm.

Strovolos was hit hardest, with outages reported in the Ayios Vasileios area from 3.12pm, restoration expected by 6.30pm, and in Chryseleousa and the area around the presidential palace, both cut off from around 2.16pm, with power due back by 5.30pm.

In Larnaca, Nathanael said a cypress tree had fallen onto EAC lines, cutting cables and interrupting supply.

He said a crew had located the site and was working there, with the damage expected to be repaired within one and a half hours.

The villages of Ayia Anna, Kalo Chorio, Mosfiloti and Psevdas all lost power within minutes of each other shortly before 2pm, with the authority estimating restoration by 5pm across all four areas.

Separate outages linked to planned works were also reported for the Larnaca district.

A scheduled cut is due to affect part of Aradippou from 8am on Friday until midday, while a further planned outage is scheduled for the Makenzie area from 8am on Saturday until 1pm.

In Paphos district, a single scheduled outage was listed for part of Poli Chrysochous, running from 8am to 3pm on Thursday.

The EAC is seeking to determine the cause of the fault, with repair crews on site working to resolve the issue.