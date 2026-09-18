The Paphos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Evep) is leading a new two-year Erasmus+ project focused on youth skills in blockchain, artificial intelligence and Web3, with its opening meeting taking place in Pescara, Italy.

The project, titled “Enhancing Youth Education in Blockchain, AI and Web3 through International Exchange”, aims to strengthen young people’s education and skills in rapidly developing technologies through international cooperation, knowledge exchange and new training activities.

Evep European programmes and educational training officer Stefanos Hadjiioannou and chamber associate and expert Paris Paraskevas are representing the chamber at the opening meeting.

A two-day conference focusing on blockchain technology is also being held in Pescara alongside the partners’ meeting, allowing participants to exchange knowledge, experience and practices concerning emerging digital technologies and their use in education and youth skills development.

Further blockchain-focused conferences will be held in Cyprus and Spain during the project’s two-year implementation.

The project brings together organisations from several European countries, including Cyprus, Italy, Spain and Belgium, with the aim of strengthening cross-border cooperation and creating a European network focused on knowledge and innovation.

Evep’s role as lead partner forms part of its efforts to use European programmes to promote innovation and emerging technologies while creating further education and development opportunities for young people.