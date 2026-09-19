The Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC) has opened a €1.13 million tender for cleaning services at its buildings, with companies invited to submit offers by October 23.

The contract covers the cleaning of the bank’s indoor and outdoor areas, as well as the supply of cleaning and hygiene products.

The contract will run for three years, with an option to extend it for a further 18 months.

The estimated value of the contract is €1.13 million excluding VAT.

The Central Bank said the contract would be awarded through an open tender, with the winning offer selected based on the best combination of quality and price.

Companies can obtain the tender documents electronically until October 23, 2026.

Interested companies must also send the name, address, telephone numbers and email addresses of their contact person to [email protected], using “Tender 21/2026 – Cleaning Services” as the subject.

The CBC said it would not be responsible if a company failed to provide contact details or provided incorrect information and consequently did not receive additional information or clarifications about the tender.

Offers must be submitted to the Central Bank’s tender box at Office 018 of its building at 80 John Kennedy Avenue in Nicosia. The deadline is 12pm on October 23, 2026.

Offers must be placed in a single sealed outer envelope or package containing three separate sealed envelopes covering the participation requirements, technical offer and financial offer.

The submissions must comply with the conditions set out in the tender documents.