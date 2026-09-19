The European Parliament this week confirmed Thomas Gstadtner as the new executive director of the European Banking Authority (EBA) following a plenary vote.

Gstadtner will serve a five-year term, which can be extended once, after being selected by the EBA Board of Supervisors from a shortlist following an open selection procedure.

“I am honoured to have been confirmed by the European Parliament as the new Executive Director of the EBA,” Gstadtner said.

“I look forward to working with the Chair, the Board of Supervisors, staff and stakeholders across Europe to build on the Authority’s strong foundations and support its future development,” he added.

“Together, we will continue to promote a resilient, innovative and well-integrated European financial sector,” Gstadtner said.

EBA chair François-Louis Michaud congratulated Gstadtner on his confirmation and said his experience would be important as the authority responds to changes in the financial sector.

“I warmly congratulate Thomas Gstadtner on his confirmation as Executive Director of the EBA and wish him every success in his new role,” Michaud said.

“His experience and leadership will be key assets as the Authority continues to evolve and adapt to a rapidly changing financial landscape,” he added.

“I look forward to working closely with Thomas to ensure the EBA remains an effective, trusted and forward-looking European Authority,” Michaud stated.

The executive director is responsible for the day-to-day management and operations of the EBA, including overseeing the authority’s work and administration.

Gstadtner is expected to take up his duties in the coming weeks, the association said.

He has extensive experience in European banking supervision and financial regulation and has held senior positions within the European supervisory framework.

His previous work has included contributions to prudential supervision, financial stability and regulatory policy initiatives at European level.

The appointment comes as European banking regulators face a rapidly changing financial environment, including developments in technology, financial innovation and evolving risks to financial stability.