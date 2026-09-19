What are defence and coping mechanisms?

By Vasilios Silivistris

Humans have always developed ways to protect themselves from emotional discomfort. Some of these responses arise automatically and outside awareness, while others are deliberate attempts to manage a difficult situation. Understanding the difference between defence mechanisms and coping mechanisms helps us recognise how we respond to stress, conflict, and inner tension.

Defence mechanisms

Defence mechanisms are unconscious psychological strategies that shield a person from anxiety, distressing thoughts or uncomfortable feelings. They operate beneath awareness, often without any deliberate intention. Although sometimes viewed negatively, defence mechanisms are not inherently harmful. They can help people navigate painful experiences, maintain stability and continue functioning during periods of strain. Problems arise only when people use them excessively or rigidly, preventing them from addressing the real issue.

The concept originates from Sigmund Freud and his daughter Anna. While Freud’s broader theories are difficult to verify scientifically and are no longer central to modern therapeutic practice, the idea of defence mechanisms has endured. Therapists across many schools of thought still observe these patterns in clients, even if they explain them differently. Cognitive behavioural therapy, for example, describes similar behaviours but attributes them to irrational beliefs rather than unconscious conflict.

Freud proposed three interacting forces within the mind:

The Id, representing instinctive, unconscious drives for comfort, food, and sex.

The Superego, partly conscious, embodying moral rules and social expectations.

The Ego, also partly conscious, mediating between the demands of the id and the restrictions of the superego.

Anxiety arises when these forces clash. To reduce the tension, the ego deploys defence mechanisms – forms of self-deception that keep distressing thoughts out of awareness.

Eight major defence mechanisms

Projection: Attributing one’s own unacceptable feelings or impulses to someone else.

Denial: Refusing to acknowledge facts or experiences that would cause anxiety.

Repression: Blocking painful or threatening thoughts from conscious awareness.

Regression: Returning to behaviours or emotional states from an earlier stage of development when under stress.

Rationalisation: Explaining away mistakes or uncomfortable feelings with seemingly logical reasons.

Displacement: Redirecting an emotional reaction from the true source to a safer target.

Reaction Formation: Expressing the opposite of one’s genuine feelings.

Sublimation: Transforming unacceptable impulses into socially acceptable or productive activities.

Working with defence mechanisms in therapy

In therapeutic practice, recognising a defence mechanism is only the beginning. The real work lies in understanding what the defence is protecting. Defence mechanisms are not faults or failings; they are signals pointing to deeper emotional material – fear, shame, grief or unmet needs – that the person may not yet feel safe enough to confront.

In my own clinical work with clients, the aim is always to move gently towards the core of the defence. This involves helping the client notice the pattern, understand its purpose, and reduce any self-criticism around it. When the underlying emotion or belief is approached with care, clients often experience significant insight and relief. Over time, the defence becomes less necessary, and healthier ways of responding can emerge. This process is central to meaningful therapeutic change.

Coping mechanisms

Coping mechanisms, by contrast, are conscious and purposeful strategies. They are used to manage external situations that create stress or difficulty. Coping is generally considered adaptive when it reduces distress and helps a person function more effectively. When coping strategies increase stress or avoid the problem entirely, they are described as maladaptive.

Coping is usually reactive – responding to a stressor after it appears. Proactive coping, however, involves preparing for a future challenge before it arises. Unlike defence mechanisms, coping strategies do not operate unconsciously.

The effectiveness of any coping response depends on the individual, the nature of the stressor and the surrounding environment. Personality plays a role, but social support and context are equally important. What works well for one person may be ineffective for another and coping strategies often evolve as circumstances change.

Five emotion-focused coping strategies

Emotion-focused coping aims to reduce the emotional impact of stress rather than solve the external problem. Five common approaches include:

Releasing pent-up emotion: Allowing feelings to surface rather than suppressing them.

Distracting oneself: Shifting attention away from distress until emotions settle.

Managing hostile or overwhelming feelings: Using techniques to reduce anger or agitation.

Meditating: Cultivating calm and clarity through focused awareness.

Using systematic relaxation techniques: Practices such as deep breathing or progressive muscle relaxation.

These strategies help regulate emotional intensity, making it easier to think clearly and respond constructively.

Defence mechanisms protect us from inner conflict, often without our awareness. Coping mechanisms help us manage external stressors through deliberate action. In therapy, the goal is not to eliminate defences but to understand them – and to help clients reach the core emotion or belief they are shielding. This is where genuine insight and lasting change occur.

Dr Vasilios Silivistris (Vasos) is a psychotherapist, counselling practitioner psychotherapycounselling.uk