Guest recipes with Lidl Food Academy

Grilled Feta with Cherry Tomatoes and Peppers

200g feta kept in one whole piece

500g tomato sauce with basil

1 large Florina pepper (cut into strips)

10 cherry tomatoes (whole)

20 olives (mixed black and green)

2 tsp dried oregano

1 tbsp sweet pepper flakes

2 tbsp olive oil

Freshly ground black pepper

Preheat the oven to 200C. In an ovenproof dish, pour in the basil tomato sauce, spreading it evenly. Place a block of feta in the centre.

Scatter strips of sweet Florina pepper, whole cherry tomatoes, and mixed olives around the feta.

Sprinkle dried oregano, sweet pepper flakes, and black pepper over the top. Drizzle with olive oil.

Place the dish in the oven for 15 to 20 minutes, until the sauce simmers, the peppers soften, and the feta begins to melt. Serve immediately with warm, crusty village bread.

Anari Mousse with Spoon Sweet

For the anari mousse

300g fresh unsalted anari

125g whipped cream

50g honey

½ tsp cinnamon

2 tbsp flower water or rose water

For the crispy sheets

3 sheets of pastry (phyllo)

100g butter (melted)

30g granulated sugar

1 tsp cinnamon

To serve

60g chopped unsalted walnuts

4 spoonfuls of lemon candied fruit (cut into slices)

4 tbsp carob honey

2 tbsp powdered sugar (for sprinkling)

4 tbsp syrup from the spoon dessert

Microgreens (young basil or mint leaves)

Preheat a fan oven to 180C.

Lay the first sheet of pastry flat, brush with melted butter, and sprinkle with sugar and cinnamon. Add the second sheet, repeating the brushing and sprinkling, then top with the third sheet.

Trim the pastry to a 15 by 48cm rectangle. Make vertical cuts every 12 cm along the 48 cm side, creating four sections. Then, cut two horizontal strips of 5cm each across the 15cm width, yielding 12 rectangular pieces.

Place the pastry rectangles on a lined baking sheet. Cover with another sheet of baking paper and weigh down with an empty tray to prevent puffing. Bake for 10-12 minutes until golden brown and crisp, then let cool.

Mix fresh anari cheese, honey, cinnamon and rose water in a bowl. Beat until fluffy, then gently fold in whipped cream. Transfer the mousse to a piping bag and chill in the fridge.

Position a crispy pastry sheet on a plate. Pipe mousse onto it and add a piece of lemon spoon sweet between the rosettes. Press a second pastry sheet on top and repeat the mousse layering.

Top with a third pastry sheet and pipe a final layer of mousse. Garnish with candied lemon slices, drizzle with carob honey and spoon sweet syrup, dust with powdered sugar, sprinkle chopped walnuts and add fresh basil or mint leaves.

Fried Halloumi with Sesame and Mint

1 block sheep or goat halloumi (200g)

3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 tsp sesame seeds

Fresh mint leaves

2 tsp honey (optional)

Because halloumi releases moisture when heated, proper preparation and temperature control are crucial for achieving the perfect golden crust.

Cut the halloumi into 1 to 1.5 cm thick slices. Pat the slices with kitchen paper to absorb excess moisture, ensuring a good sear rather than steaming in the pan.

Heat a non-stick frying pan over medium-high heat and add extra virgin olive oil. Once shimmering, add the halloumi slices and cook undisturbed until the bottom is deep golden brown.

Use a spatula or tongs to turn each slice and brown the other side. Once both sides are crusty and heated through, remove from heat to prevent rubberiness.

Transfer the hot halloumi to a serving plate. While still steaming, sprinkle sesame seeds on top, add fresh mint leaves, and drizzle with honey for a sweet-savoury finish.

Recipes provided by the Lidl food academy. Stasikratous 34, Nicosia 1010.

https://www.lidlfoodacademy.com.cy