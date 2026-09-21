Paphos and Larnaca will play host to a captivating musical journey next month, filled with passion, magic and deep emotion, thanks to two, groundbreaking concerts and one enchanting collaboration.

Kostas Hatzis, with his timeless performances, and Daniela, with the warmth of her voice, will present a programme filled with emotion, nostalgia and much-loved songs such as “Spoudaioi Anthropoi Alla”, “Synora i Agapi De Gnorizei” and “Den Eimai Ego”, which have left their indelible mark on Greek music.

Alongside Hatzi, Daniela, drawing on both Greek and international music scenes, uniquely blends traditional and ethnic music, bringing a fresh energy to the programme.

The unique chemistry between the two artists on stage promises an unforgettable experience for audiences.

General event information