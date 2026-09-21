By reaching the podium for the second time this season,this time at the 2026 NASCAR Euro Series semi finals held at the Vallelunga circuit in Rome over the weekend,Vladimiros Tziortzis remains a strong

contender for the title in the Open category and for a top-three finish in the V8GP category.

The Cypriot driver finished third in the first OPEN race in Italy, claiming his second podium of the season following a third-place finish at the Paul Ricard circuit in France last May. He finished fifth in the second race of that category, while in the V8GP class, he placed 10th and 12th.

With points counting double in the semi-finals, as will also be the case for the finals scheduled for mid-October, the Cypriot driver sits in 5th place overall in the OPEN category out of 30 competitors, trailing third place by just 11 points.

He also ranks within the top ten in the V8GP category, holding 9th place out of 34 drivers.

“It was a difficult weekend, but we made it through. I am grateful that, despite all the challenges, the team and I managed to rise to the occasion as we remain officially in the battle for the championship ahead of the finals in Belgium, both in the OPEN class and in the V8GP where a top-three finish is certainly within

reach,” states Vladimiros Tziortzis.

The finals for the 2026 season will take place at the Circuit Zolder in Belgium

on the weekend of October 17–18.

Capital.com is the platinum sponsor of Tziortzis, while his efforts are also sponsored by ISX Financial, Paidby, and Cytavision, as well as supported by Alco Filters, Psaltis Auto Parts, Televantos Used Trucks, Daytona Raceway, Serenity Boutique Houses, Sana Hiltonia, and ENCY Software.